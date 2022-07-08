Police have found explosives in an apartment of the shooter of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the law enforcement agency said on Friday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) Police have found explosives in an apartment of the shooter of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the law enforcement agency said on Friday.

Japanese policemen, including specialists in protective suits, arrived at the place of residence of 41-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami at about 05:00 p.m. local time (08:00 GMT) and found there what is believed to be explosive devices, according to the NHK broadcaster.

Local residents were asked to move to a safe distance, NHK reported.

Nara Police Station has confirmed the seizure of explosives from Yamagami's apartment.

The shooter arrived at the site of the attack by train, the police also said.

Abe was attacked on Friday morning in the Japanese city of Nara during his campaign speech. Yamagami, 41, approached the politician from behind and fired two shots from a distance of about 10 meters (33 feet). Police said Abe was conscious immediately after being wounded, but then, during transportation, his condition became critical "with cardiac and pulmonary arrest." Later in the day, Nara Medical University hospital pronounced him dead. Abe was 67.