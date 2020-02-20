UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Find Letter Of Confession, Video Related To Hanau Shooting - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 01:08 PM

Police Find Letter of Confession, Video Related to Hanau Shooting - Reports

Investigators find a letter of confession and a video related to the alleged gunman in the deadly Hanau shooting, media reported, citing German law enforcement office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) Investigators find a letter of confession and a video related to the alleged gunman in the deadly Hanau shooting, media reported, citing German law enforcement officers.

According to Der Spiegel, the motives of the shooter remain unclear despite the material found at the suspect's home, where he and another person were found dead.

Late on Thursday, an armed man attacked two shisha bars in the German town of Hanau, not far from the major German city of Frankfurt.

Related Topics

Dead German Shisha Frankfurt Man Media From

Recent Stories

PML-Q Chief advices PM Imran Khan to stay away fro ..

5 minutes ago

Minor girl drowns into canal in Multan

48 seconds ago

Syrian Transport Minister Says Flights From Aleppo ..

50 seconds ago

I would love if more international team consider t ..

5 minutes ago

'Islamabad Funfair' to kick off tomorrow at F-9 pa ..

52 seconds ago

Excavation yields recovery of statue from Dillu Ro ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.