TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) Police have found possible explosives in an apartment of the shooter of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the NHK broadcaster reported on Friday.

Japanese policemen, including specialists in protective suits, arrived at the place of residence of 41-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami at about 05:00 p.

m. local time (08:00 GMT) and found there what is believed to be explosive devices, according to the broadcaster.

Local residents were asked to move to a safe distance, NHK reported.