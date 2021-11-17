UrduPoint.com

Police Fine 120 Austrians For Breaking Lockdown Rules As Unvaccinated Asked To Stay Home

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 01:10 AM

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) The Austrian interior minister said on Tuesday that Federal police had fined 120 people for breaking COVID-19 rules after a lockdown for the unvaccinated took effect nationwide.

"Some 15,000 people were checked across the country on Monday alone, and around 120 violations were confirmed and penalized," Karl Nehammer tweeted.

The lockdown for the unvaccinated was given a go-ahead over the weekend and came into force on Monday. Those who have not been vaccinated are barred from many public places and face a fine of up to 1,450 Euros ($1,641) for not complying.

Police patrols have been checking digital COVID-19 passes, which prove that a holder has been vaccinated or recovered from the disease in the past 180 days.

Some 74% of Austrians have been fully immunized, and the restrictions are expected to bump that number up. People are allowed to come out of the lockdown with a fresh PCR test after receiving the first shot of a two-dose vaccine.

