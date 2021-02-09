Police Fire Rubber Bullets At Anti-coup Protesters In Myanmar Capital: Witness
Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 12:30 PM
Naypyidaw (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Police fired rubber bullets at anti-coup protesters in Myanmar capital's Naypyidaw on Tuesday, according to a witness and an AFP reporter.
"They fired warning shots to the sky two times, then they fired (at protesters) with rubber bullets," a resident told AFP, adding that he saw some people injured.
An AFP reporter on the ground confirmed that shots had been fired.