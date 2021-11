Police fire tear gas at anti-government protesters in Burkina: AFP

Police in Burkina Faso fired tear gas to disperse hundreds of protesters at an unsanctioned anti-government rally in the capital on Saturday, an AFP journalist reported

Ouagadougou, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :Police in Burkina Faso fired tear gas to disperse hundreds of protesters at an unsanctioned anti-government rally in the capital on Saturday, an AFP journalist reported.

The crowds had wanted to demonstrate against the failure of President Roch Marc Christian Kabore to quell jihadist violence that has engulfed the country, but city authorities banned the gathering.

Anti-riot police fired tear gas to prevent the demonstrators from gathering for the rally in a square in the centre of Ouagadougou, where substantial police and security forces had been deployed and all shops closed.

Angry youths erected makeshift barricades and burned tyres in several neighbourhoods in an effort to block police movement.

One of the protesters, 28-year-old Fabrice Sawadogo, said that "after seven years of failure to prevent the terrorist attacks.

.. it is time to ask the government to go." The "incompetent" administration "has to admit it has failed," he said.

An alliance of three groups called the November 27 Coalition had called for people to take to the streets on Saturday "in a peaceful atmosphere to denounce growing insecurity and demand the departure" of Kabore.

A spokesman for the group, Moussa Konate, said that it was also planning to hold protests in the nation's second city of Bobo Dioulasso and other cities.

But other civil society groups distanced themselves from the protests, refusing, they said, "to be complicit with those who want to push the country into chaos".

The government said it had decided "to extend a suspension of mobile internet for 96 hours from Wednesday" following a four-day outage that it said was necessary for "security reasons."