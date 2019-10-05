UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Fire Tear Gas At Anti-US Rally Participants In Athens Amid Pompeo's Visit - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 09:59 PM

Police Fire Tear Gas at Anti-US Rally Participants in Athens Amid Pompeo's Visit - Reports

Greek police on Saturday used tear gas against anti-US rally and march participants in Athens, local media reported

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2019) Greek police on Saturday used tear gas against anti-US rally and march participants in Athens, local media reported.

The rally was held against US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's ongoing visit to Greece and the signing of a new US-Greek defense cooperation agreement, according to the AMNA news agency.

The agreement provides for the deployment of US troops at three more military bases in addition to the naval base at the Souda Bay in Crete.

"The signing of a new agreement between Greece and the United States, the preservation and expansion of American bases in Greece, leads the Greek people only to an even greater danger, to a further destabilization of the region," the Communist Party of Greece leader, Dimitris Koutsoumpas, said at a rally, as quoted by the news outlet.

Clashes with police broke out when protesters began to throw bags with red paint at a monument to US President Harry Truman, the media reported, adding that the police tried to fire tear gas to stop vandalism.

Pompeo is visiting Greece on October 4-6, with the visit billed as a US attempt to promote regional security.

Related Topics

Fire Police Visit Athens United States Greece March October Gas Media Agreement Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Russia Has Half as Many Military Satellites as Civ ..

1 minute ago

Chehelum procession: DIG reviews security arrangem ..

14 minutes ago

At Least 3 People Killed During Protests Dispersal ..

14 minutes ago

9 killed in road accident in Karachi

14 minutes ago

All Pakistan Mines and Minerals Association urges ..

14 minutes ago

Caracas, Moscow Hope to Develop Proposals to Capit ..

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.