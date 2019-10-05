Greek police on Saturday used tear gas against anti-US rally and march participants in Athens, local media reported

The rally was held against US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's ongoing visit to Greece and the signing of a new US-Greek defense cooperation agreement, according to the AMNA news agency.

The agreement provides for the deployment of US troops at three more military bases in addition to the naval base at the Souda Bay in Crete.

"The signing of a new agreement between Greece and the United States, the preservation and expansion of American bases in Greece, leads the Greek people only to an even greater danger, to a further destabilization of the region," the Communist Party of Greece leader, Dimitris Koutsoumpas, said at a rally, as quoted by the news outlet.

Clashes with police broke out when protesters began to throw bags with red paint at a monument to US President Harry Truman, the media reported, adding that the police tried to fire tear gas to stop vandalism.

Pompeo is visiting Greece on October 4-6, with the visit billed as a US attempt to promote regional security.