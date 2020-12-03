UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Fire Tear Gas At Protesting Teachers In Eastern Iraq - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 11:00 PM

Police Fire Tear Gas at Protesting Teachers in Eastern Iraq - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) Police in the Iraqi Kurdish city of Sulaymaniyah fired tear gas on Thursday to disperse a crowd of teachers protesting months-long delays in wage payments, media said.

Teachers and other public sector workers were heard calling politicians "thieves" and shouting "slaves" at the police as they moved in to disperse the angry mob, according to the Iraqi Kurdish media group Rudaw.

The outlet cited a protester who said live fire was used against the demonstrators, although there were no casualties. Several activists and journalists were reportedly arrested.

The semi-autonomous Kurdish authorities have delayed payments of public salaries for months after Baghdad denied the region its share of money under an emergency funding bill that required them to hand over oil trade revenues.

Related Topics

Fire Police Oil Baghdad Money Gas Media Share

Recent Stories

Khalifa sends condolences to French President on d ..

46 minutes ago

Frontline workers reiterate readiness to sacrifice ..

46 minutes ago

Strict action against Snooker clubs, Shisha center ..

8 minutes ago

Pakistan condemns assassination of Iranian scienti ..

8 minutes ago

Seven injured in road mishap

8 minutes ago

CDA Chief directs for speedy completion of road ca ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.