Police Fire Tear Gas at Protesting Teachers in Eastern Iraq - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) Police in the Iraqi Kurdish city of Sulaymaniyah fired tear gas on Thursday to disperse a crowd of teachers protesting months-long delays in wage payments, media said.

Teachers and other public sector workers were heard calling politicians "thieves" and shouting "slaves" at the police as they moved in to disperse the angry mob, according to the Iraqi Kurdish media group Rudaw.

The outlet cited a protester who said live fire was used against the demonstrators, although there were no casualties. Several activists and journalists were reportedly arrested.

The semi-autonomous Kurdish authorities have delayed payments of public salaries for months after Baghdad denied the region its share of money under an emergency funding bill that required them to hand over oil trade revenues.