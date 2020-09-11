(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) Police found on Friday no explosives on board of the Jetstar Japan plane at the airport of the Japanese city of Narita after a passenger had claimed he had a bomb, the Kyodo news agency reported.

Earlier in the day, one of the passengers said he had a bomb when a flight attendant asked him to put his cabin baggage into an overhead locker.

Police arrived at the site and forced this passenger to leave the aircraft. The departure of the jet with 140 passengers on board was significantly delayed.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.