UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Given More Time To Quiz UK Terror Suspect

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 60 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 02:20 PM

Police given more time to quiz UK terror suspect

British counter-terrorism police have been given until June 27 to question a suspect in an attack which saw three people stabbed to death in a park, officers said

Reading, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :British counter-terrorism police have been given until June 27 to question a suspect in an attack which saw three people stabbed to death in a park, officers said.

"Detectives were... granted a warrant of further detention until Saturday June 27, and the man remains in police custody," Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) said in a statement late Monday.

A 25-year-old man, widely identified as Libyan Khairi Saadallah, was arrested near the scene of Saturday's attack in Reading, west of London.

Detective Chief Superintendent Kath Barnes, the head of the CTPSE, said the investigation into the attack was "continuing at pace" and more than 50 witnesses have been spoken to.

Saturday's incident was the third terror-related knife attack in Britain in the past year.

Saadallah was reported to have been known to the security services but not deemed a threat, and was said to have been recently freed from jail for non-terror offences.

His family in Libya have told of being "shocked and surprised" when they heard of his alleged involvement.

Mohammed Saadallah told Sky news television his brother was a "helpful person" but who had a "mental condition" from his time in the conflict-ravaged nation.

"He goes to the park from time to time," he told the broadcaster from Tripoli.

"He's a normal person that loves life, he loves Western fashion, clothes, loves Western routine, he likes to enjoy pictures, he likes to go to the sea." Another woman who declined to be named but said she was his sister, said she was "deeply sorry" for the victims and their families.

But she described Saadallah as "a lovely boy who loves life".

"He likes dancing, singing, smoking, drinking... He's a normal person. The family here are very surprised," she added.

The three victims -- history teacher James Furlong, 36, US expat Joe Ritchie-Bennett, 39, and David Wails, a 49-year-scientist -- were all friends.

Thames Valley Police said three people injured in the attack had now left hospital.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Police Jail London Tripoli Man David Reading Libya June Women Family TV All From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Turkmenistan Foreign Minister ..

20 minutes ago

UAE Foreign Minister, Maldivian counterpart discus ..

20 minutes ago

Defense at MH17 Hearing Suggests Ukrainian Armed F ..

4 minutes ago

Houthi Forces Say Conducted Major Operation Agains ..

4 minutes ago

Excise recovers ice and hashish

4 minutes ago

China threatens retaliation for US curbs on 'propa ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.