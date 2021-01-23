Police Hand Out Face Masks to Protesters in Central Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2021) Female police officers were spotted handing out face masks to protesters who gathered in Moscow on Saturday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Police called on protesters through loudspeakers to maintain a safe distance under coronavirus rules, use protective gear and warned that the rally was unauthorized.

Thousands answered to the rallying call that opposition figure Alexey Navalny's allies issued on social media after the 44-year-old blogger was taken into custody last week for breaking probation terms. He was arrested shortly after returning from Germany where he was treated for a suspected poisoning with a nerve agent. Police warned that the demonstrations were not authorized.