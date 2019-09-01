UrduPoint.com
Police Have No Information On Foreigners Among Texas Shootings Victims - Russian Diplomats

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 50 seconds ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 06:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2019) Texas police have no information that foreigners might have been among the victims of the deadly shootings that happened near the cities of Midland and Odessa on Saturday, the Russian Consulate General in Houston said.

"The Odessa Police Department (Texas) has no information that foreign nationals might have been among the victims of the August 31 shooting," the mission wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

The consulate general also expressed sincere condolences to the families of the victims.

According to the Odessa police, five people were killed and 21 others sustained injuries in a series of shootings that took place on a highway connecting the US cities of Midland and Odessa.

Initially, police reported about two shooters in two separate vehicles, but later it was revealed that there was one shooter. The perpetrator was shot and killed in Odessa.

President Donald Trump has already been briefed about the tragedy. The investigation is underway.

