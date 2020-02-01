TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) A police helicopter crashed on Saturday in the Japanese prefecture of Fukushima, leaving some people injured, media reported.

According to the NHK broadcaster, the crashed helicopter was found on a rice field. The Japanese firefighting service said that the crash had injured several people.

There were reportedly seven people on board of the helicopter.

Causes of the incident remain unknown.