Police Holding Talks With Suggested Hostage Taker At Moscow Bank - Emergency Services

Sat 23rd May 2020 | 05:38 PM

Police Holding Talks With Suggested Hostage Taker at Moscow Bank - Emergency Services

Russian law enforcement officers are conducting negotiations with a suggested hostage taker at a bank in central Moscow, a representative of the city's emergency services told Sputnik on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2020) Russian law enforcement officers are conducting negotiations with a suggested hostage taker at a bank in central Moscow, a representative of the city's emergency services told Sputnik on Saturday.

"The negotiations with the suggested hostage taker are underway," the representative said.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that police were looking into reports about a hostage situation in a bank at Zemlyanoy Val St., 41, in central Moscow.

