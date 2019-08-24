UrduPoint.com
Police Hoses G7 Protesters In South France As Summit Starts

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 41 seconds ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 11:09 PM

The French police hosed a group of protesters on Saturday on the streets of Bayonne, a city in the southwest of France, just a few miles from Biarritz, where the G7 summit is taking place, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene

BAYONNE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2019) The French police hosed a group of protesters on Saturday on the streets of Bayonne, a city in the southwest of France, just a few miles from Biarritz, where the G7 summit is taking place, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

A few hundred people, many of whom have covered their faces with masks and scarves, have been marching though the city, screaming anti-police slogans.

The march is occurring in the part of the city surrounded by rivers from both sided, with bridges blocked by the police.

At one of the bridges protesters began provoking the police, who hosed them four times in response and then fired teargas at the crowd.

The procession is currently repeating its previous route.

Today, the G7 summit begins in Biarritz, with more than 13,000 French policemen providing security for its participants.

