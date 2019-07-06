UrduPoint.com
Police Identify 27th Victim Of Hungary Boat Sinking

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 09:49 PM

Police identify 27th victim of Hungary boat sinking

Hungarian police said Saturday they had identified the 27th victim of the sinking of a boat carrying South Korean tourists in the capital Budapest on 29 May, leaving one person still missing from the disaster

Budapest, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :Hungarian police said Saturday they had identified the 27th victim of the sinking of a boat carrying South Korean tourists in the capital Budapest on 29 May, leaving one person still missing from the disaster.

Police said in a statement that the body of the female victim was found on Friday in the Danube river near the village of Makad, around 50 km (31 miles) south of Budapest.

"Participants of the search are still looking for one South Korean passenger," the statement said.

Thirty-five people, all of them South Koreans except for the Hungarian captain and a crew member, were on the Mermaid sightseeing boat when it collided with a river cruise vessel and sank on a busy stretch of the river in the heart of the capital.

Only seven South Koreans are known to have survived.

The search for the missing along the Danube river, from the accident site to the southern border with Serbia, has been the largest ever search operation mounted in Hungary, according to authorities.

The Ukrainian captain of the larger vessel, the Viking Sigyn which collided with the Mermaid, is under investigation on suspicion of "endangering waterborne traffic resulting in multiple deaths".

