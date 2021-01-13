UrduPoint.com
Police Identify 4 Victims Of Indonesia's Plane Crash

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 04:51 PM

Indonesian police's Disaster Victim Identification (DVI) team has identified four people killed in the Sriwijaya Air plane crash days ago

JAKARTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Indonesian police's Disaster Victim Identification (DVI) team has identified four people killed in the Sriwijaya Air plane crash days ago.

"As of Wednesday at 9 a.m., the team has succeeded in identifying four bodies in the Names of ... " Indonesian National Police spokesman Rusdi Hartono said here Wednesday.

The police DVI team has also received 112 DNA samples, he said, adding that up to now 137 body bags and 35 property bags have been recovered.

"The team will then identify these bags," Hartono said as quoted by the Antara news agency. On Jan. 9, a Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737-500 plane with 62 people aboard lost contact minutes after takeoff and crashed into waters off the coast of Indonesia's capital Jakarta.

