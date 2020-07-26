UrduPoint.com
Police In Afghanistan's Southeast Avert Car Bombing Attack, Arrest 2 Plotters

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 08:30 PM

Police in Afghanistan's Southeast Avert Car Bombing Attack, Arrest 2 Plotters

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2020) Police in the Afghan province of Khost have arrested two people on suspicion that they were plotting a car explosion attack, local police spokesman Adil Haider told Sputnik on Sunday.

The arrest was conducted in the Do Mando district of Khost at around 11 p.

m. on Thursday (18:30 GMT).

One of the arrested men was wearing a burka, a full length Muslim traditional cloak usually worn by women, Haider said.

According to the police, the arrested individuals planned to staff a car with explosives and drive it into Khost where it were to be detonated.

