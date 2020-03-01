Police in Ankara Deny Holding Sputnik Staffers in Custody - Simonyan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2020) Police in the Turkish capital denied on Sunday that three Turkish journalists of the Russian news agency Sputnik had been detained overnight, Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan said.

The three went missing after their homes were stormed on Saturday by a raving mob who threatened them with violence for working for Russia amid tensions between the two countries over fighting in Syria.

"Police in Ankara say they do not have our employees. Meanwhile, three employees have been silent since last night ” ever since they went to the police to complain about nationalists who tried to break into their apartments," she wrote on Telegram.