UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police In Ankara Deny Holding Sputnik Staffers In Custody - Simonyan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 05:50 PM

Police in Ankara Deny Holding Sputnik Staffers in Custody - Simonyan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2020) Police in the Turkish capital denied on Sunday that three Turkish journalists of the Russian news agency Sputnik had been detained overnight, Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan said.

The three went missing after their homes were stormed on Saturday by a raving mob who threatened them with violence for working for Russia amid tensions between the two countries over fighting in Syria.

"Police in Ankara say they do not have our employees. Meanwhile, three employees have been silent since last night ” ever since they went to the police to complain about nationalists who tried to break into their apartments," she wrote on Telegram.

Related Topics

Police Syria Russia Threatened Ankara Sunday

Recent Stories

Japanese Consul visits DEWA headquarters

36 minutes ago

Nasdaq Dubai welcomes listing of $2 billion Sukuk ..

36 minutes ago

678,573 economic licences issued in February

1 hour ago

DIFC, Mashreq Bank launch instant bank account ope ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Economy: Gold and jewellery sector shows com ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Future Accelerators attracts international c ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.