Police in Armenia Says Arrested Over 250 Pro-Opposition Protesters Over Breach of Lockdown

(@FahadShabbir)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) Armenian police have detained over 250 people who gathered in front of the National Security Service (NSS) building in the capital of Yerevan on Sunday to support businessman Gagik Tsarukyan, the head of the Prosperous Armenia party who was subpoenaed within a criminal investigation into alleged financial wrongdoing, over violation of social distancing rules, law enforcement said in a statement.

An investigation over financial fraud into one of Tsarukyan's businesses was launched shortly after he called upon incumbent Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to replace his cabinet ministers ” predominantly very young people who supported Pashinyan through a revolution in 2018 that toppled the old government ” with people with more experience in governance.

"As of 10:00 p.m. [18:00 GMT], 252 people were subjected to administrative detention over non-compliance with the requirements of maintaining social distance in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and stop the rally," the police statement read.

Law enforcement further pointed out that mass gatherings were still prohibited in Armenia under the March 16 - July 13 state of emergency declared over COVID-19.

According to the statement, a criminal case was launched into the matter over "violation by a group of persons of the established procedure for organizing and holding a meeting," punishable by up to two months in prison.

Tsarukyan left the NSS building after a 9-hour interrogation late in the evening of Sunday.

According to Prosperous Armenia member of parliament Naira Zohrabyan, police have searched the homes of Tsarukyan and other party members and supporters. The businessman himself has described the developments as political pressure.

Center-right Prosperous Armenia is the second largest political party, after Pashinyan's own My Step alliance, with 26 of 132 available seats in the current convocation of the country's parliament.