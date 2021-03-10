UrduPoint.com
Police In Athens Use Tear Gas, Water Cannons To Disperse Violent Rally - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 23 seconds ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 01:30 AM

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) Police in the Greek capital of Athens have employed tear gas and water cannons as heated clashes broke out at a rally against police brutality.

Residents of Athens suburb Nea Smyrni have been taking to the streets since March 7 when a video emerged of police officers brutalizing a man with batons for no apparent reason.

According to Greek newspaper Ekathimerini, around 5,000 people participated in the initial rally before the violence broke out.

The rally through the streets of the suburbs, which began in the afternoon, turned into a violent clash that has left at least two police officers injured, social media posts show. One officer was seen lying on the street bloodied and immobile before other officers applied first aid and took him away.

Protesters used flares and set garbage containers and trees on fire, while police turned to teargas and water cannons to disperse the crowds.

