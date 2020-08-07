MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) Police in the city of Melbourne in Australia's southeastern state of Victoria have arrested two organizers of a rally against wearing masks amid the coronavirus pandemic planned for the weekend in the city's Central business District, media reported on Friday.

The authorities in Victoria introduced the mandatory wearing of face coverings on July 19 amid a rapid surge in new COVID-19 cases in the region.

According to the country's 9News Melbourne broadcaster, the Freedom Day Celebration protest with more than 400 people marching through the city was scheduled for Sunday despite the authorities' ban.

Organizers of the rally reportedly believed a conspiracy alleging that COVID-19 is a "biochemical" weapon.

The broadcaster added that mobile phones and a computer were seized from the two detained men during the search. One of them has already been charged with incitement, while the other is expected to be charged later with the same offense.

In early August, the state's governor, Daniel Andrews, declared a state of disaster over a spike in COVID-19 cases. On Friday, the state recorded 450 new positive tests for the coronavirus disease and 11 new fatalities.