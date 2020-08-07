UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police In Australia's Melbourne Arrest 2 Organizers Of Anti-Mask Rally - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 01:30 PM

Police in Australia's Melbourne Arrest 2 Organizers of Anti-Mask Rally - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) Police in the city of Melbourne in Australia's southeastern state of Victoria have arrested two organizers of a rally against wearing masks amid the coronavirus pandemic planned for the weekend in the city's Central business District, media reported on Friday.

The authorities in Victoria introduced the mandatory wearing of face coverings on July 19 amid a rapid surge in new COVID-19 cases in the region.

According to the country's 9News Melbourne broadcaster, the Freedom Day Celebration protest with more than 400 people marching through the city was scheduled for Sunday despite the authorities' ban.

Organizers of the rally reportedly believed a conspiracy alleging that COVID-19 is a "biochemical" weapon.

The broadcaster added that mobile phones and a computer were seized from the two detained men during the search. One of them has already been charged with incitement, while the other is expected to be charged later with the same offense.

In early August, the state's governor, Daniel Andrews, declared a state of disaster over a spike in COVID-19 cases. On Friday, the state recorded 450 new positive tests for the coronavirus disease and 11 new fatalities.

Related Topics

Protest Police Governor Australia Business Mobile Victoria Melbourne Same July August Sunday Media From Weapon Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan witnesses sharp decline in Coronavirus

1 minute ago

Flying billboard leaves man injured in Karachi

14 minutes ago

ML-I railway project will further strengthen relat ..

38 minutes ago

Court rejects Zardari’s plea for withdrawal of p ..

52 minutes ago

Heavy rain brings Karachi again into trouble

2 hours ago

COVID-19 cases worldwide top 19 million; United St ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.