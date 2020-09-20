UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police In Belarusian City Of Brest Use Tear Gas Against Illegal Protesters - Authorities

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 07:50 PM

Police in Belarusian City of Brest Use Tear Gas Against Illegal Protesters - Authorities

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2020) Law enforcement officers in the Belarusian city of Brest have used tear gas against opposition protesters who were taking part in an unsanctioned rally on Sunday, Olga Chemodanova, spokeswoman for the Belarusian Interior Ministry, told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, a Belarusian opposition Telegram channel published a video from Brest, claiming to show security forces personnel moving towards a group of protesters. One officer appears to pull out an object resembling a can before spraying it in the face of protesters as arrests were made.

"We can confirm that in Brest, law enforcement officers used tear gas to suppress the illegal activities of protesters. Some citizens were detained and now an investigation is underway. These people all violated laws concerning mass events and they did not obey the lawful demands of the police," the spokeswoman said.

Chemodanova, who said earlier in the day that at least 10 people have been detained in Minsk so far on Sunday, could not confirm the exact number of people across the country who have been arrested during the latest day of public unrest.

The Interior Ministry spokeswoman was also unable to confirm whether riot police officers in Brest fired warning shots in the air to disperse protesters, after an opposition Telegram channel published a video appearing to show demonstrators fleeing after a sound similar to a pump-action shotgun is heard.

Opposition protests have been held regularly in Minsk and other Belarusian cities following the August 9 presidential election, which resulted in Alexander Lukashenko winning by a landslide to secure a sixth term in office. The country's opposition leaders have refused to recognize the results of the vote.

Related Topics

Election Police Interior Ministry Vote Brest Minsk August Gas Sunday All From Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE to celebrate International Day of Peace

8 minutes ago

Emirates Development Bank Board of Directors holds ..

38 minutes ago

SPSA’s Scientific Research Award opens nominatio ..

2 hours ago

DHA specialist shares tips on preventing depressio ..

2 hours ago

Flydubai announces resumption of flights to Malé, ..

3 hours ago

UAE reiterates commitment to multilateralism, outl ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.