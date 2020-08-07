Police in Bulgaria Start Dismantling Tent Camps Set by Anti-Government Protesters- Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) The Bulgarian police have begun to dismantle tent camps set up by participants of anti-government protests across the country, the Bulgarian National Radio (BNR) broadcaster reported on Friday.

Rallies demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Boyko Borissov's government have been ongoing since July 9. Protesters camp on the Eagles' Bridge and Tsar Osvoboditel Boulevard in front of the presidential administration building, as well as in front of Sofia University and the cabinet's building. Earlier this week, part of a tent camp that demonstrators set up in front of the university was blown away by a storm. However, the storm and heavy rain did not bother the protesters, who said they would spend the night in a minibus and continue the rally.

According to the broadcaster, law enforcement officers started the operation at 01:30 GMT simultaneously throughout the country. The tent camp on the Eagles' Bridge has already been dismantled. Activists who refuse to voluntarily leave the camps are taken to district police departments, the BNR added.

The protests in Bulgaria began with a rally in Sofia in support of President Rumen Radev, who said back in February that he had lost confidence in the current government due to its failure to tackle corruption and enact major reforms. The president, a vocal critic of Borissov's government, has been accusing the prime minister of having ties with oligarchs.