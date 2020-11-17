UrduPoint.com
Police In Bulgaria's Capital Sofia Protest To Demand Higher Wages - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 07:10 PM

Police in Bulgaria's Capital Sofia Protest to Demand Higher Wages - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) Police officers in Bulgaria's capital of Sofia have gathered in protest in front of the People's Assembly, demanding a 30 percent increase in wages amid the COVID-19 pandemic, local media reported on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the country's Council of Ministers increased by 30 percent the salaries of employees of a number of departments who are at the frontline of the fight against coronavirus disease. The police salaries were increased only by 15 percent.

According to the Bulgarian National Radio, the protest began at noon.

Representatives of the largest police union set up tents in front of the parliament building and posted dozens of photographs. Those pictures captured various moments in the work of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, showing that they are also at the frontline, fighting against the pandemic.

The leader of the trade union Valentin Popov said that the protest would last at least until the end of the week. Other activists say that if there is no agreement before that date, a nationwide protest will be organized.

