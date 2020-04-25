UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police In Canada's Nova Scotia Give 'All Clear' Following Reports Of Gunfire - Statement

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 02:10 AM

Police in Canada's Nova Scotia Give 'All Clear' Following Reports of Gunfire - Statement

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2020) Police in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia have given the all-clear following reports of gunfire in the Halifax region, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said in a statement.

"All clear; The areas of Haliburton Heights, Hubley, Tantallon, Hammonds Plains have been extentively [sic] searched. No evidence of shots fired. Police continue to patrol the area," the RCMP said via Twitter on Friday.

Residents in the suburban Halifax communities were told to shelter in place and avoid non-essential travel as police investigated reports of a shooting.

The latest scare comes just days after a Nova Scotia denturist embarked on the deadliest shooting spree in Canadian history that left 22 victims dead.

An emergency alert was issued this time around, after the RCMP faced criticism for the lack of an emergency advisory amid the carnage just days earlier.

Related Topics

Dead Police Twitter Alert Halifax All

Recent Stories

MoHaP, NCEMA issue guidelines on visits, exercise ..

3 hours ago

UAE leaders receive Ramadan greetings from Arab an ..

3 hours ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 32,000 additional ..

4 hours ago

Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association demand mark up ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services launches ..

4 hours ago

S.Africa says to seek $4.2 bn in IMF, World Bank h ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.