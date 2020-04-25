TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2020) Police in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia have given the all-clear following reports of gunfire in the Halifax region, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said in a statement.

"All clear; The areas of Haliburton Heights, Hubley, Tantallon, Hammonds Plains have been extentively [sic] searched. No evidence of shots fired. Police continue to patrol the area," the RCMP said via Twitter on Friday.

Residents in the suburban Halifax communities were told to shelter in place and avoid non-essential travel as police investigated reports of a shooting.

The latest scare comes just days after a Nova Scotia denturist embarked on the deadliest shooting spree in Canadian history that left 22 victims dead.

An emergency alert was issued this time around, after the RCMP faced criticism for the lack of an emergency advisory amid the carnage just days earlier.