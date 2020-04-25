(@FahadShabbir)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2020) Police in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia are urging residents to stay inside while they respond to reports of gunfire, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said in a statement on Friday.

"Police continue to investigate reports of shots fired.

We're on scene in Glen Arbour, Haliburton Heights and Hubley areas... Pls stay inside, lock doors," the RCMP said via Twitter.

The Federal police agency is urging anyone with information to contact police.

The incident comes just days after a Nova Scotia denturist embarked on the deadliest shooting spree in Canadian history that left 22 victims dead.