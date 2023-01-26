UrduPoint.com

Police In England And Wales Register Record 200,000 Sexual Crimes Per Year - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2023 | 11:16 PM

Police in England and Wales Register Record 200,000 Sexual Crimes Per Year - Reports

Police in England and Wales registered a record of almost 200,000 cases of sexual offenses in the year before September 2022, The Times newspaper reported on Thursday, citing data from the UK Home Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) Police in England and Wales registered a record of almost 200,000 cases of sexual offenses in the year before September 2022, The Times newspaper reported on Thursday, citing data from the UK Home Office.

According to the Home Office, the number of sexual crimes increased by 22% compared to the year before the pandemic, up to March 2020, The Times said.

However, of more than 199,000 sexual crimes registered by the police in England and Wales, only 6,368 resulted in a suspect being charged, the report said.

In 42% of cases, victims dropped the charges because they lost the hope of bringing the offender to justice.

The reasons for such high criminal rates are improvements in how police record crime as well as victims being more willing to come forward in the light of high-profile cases and campaigns, the newspaper added.

In total, police recorded 5.5 million crimes between October 2021 and September 2022.

Related Topics

Police Wales United Kingdom March September October Criminals 2020 From Million

Recent Stories

AED33.1 billion in net profit reported by seven li ..

AED33.1 billion in net profit reported by seven listed banks for 2022

23 seconds ago
 Anti-Hungarian Actions in Ukraine Unacceptable for ..

Anti-Hungarian Actions in Ukraine Unacceptable for State Seeking to Join EU - Bu ..

15 seconds ago
 France to 'Respond' to Kiev's Request to Supply Ai ..

France to 'Respond' to Kiev's Request to Supply Air Defense Systems - French For ..

17 seconds ago
 EU Hosting 4Mln Ukrainian Refugees as Migration Pr ..

EU Hosting 4Mln Ukrainian Refugees as Migration Pressure Mounts

18 seconds ago
 Govt assures support for boosting IT exports

Govt assures support for boosting IT exports

2 minutes ago
 Blinken to urge end to violence on Middle East tri ..

Blinken to urge end to violence on Middle East trip

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.