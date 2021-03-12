UrduPoint.com
Police In France's Metz Detain Knife-Armed Teen Allegedly Intending To Kill Teacher

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 06:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) A 15-year-old teenager was taken into police custody in Metz in northeast France for an alleged attempt to attack his teacher with a knife while in school, the local police department reported on Friday.

"[The teacher] was able to get to safety very quickly. The third-year student who was left alone in a room was arrested by the police a few minutes later, upon their arrival on the scene and then was taken to the Metz police station to be taken into custody," the department was quoted as saying by the France Bleu media outlet.

Preliminary investigation into the incident showed that the suspect had been experiencing academic difficulties for which he was summoned by the teacher for a one-to-one discussion.

The teacher had reportedly voiced an intention to summon the perpetrator's parents for an educational conversation before the incident erupted.

During the police operation, other schoolchildren and staff were put in a safe place.

The BFMTV broadcaster reported, citing a judicial source, that the arrested teenager had no criminal record, and noted that the investigators ruled out terrorist or religious motivation in his act.

