Open Menu

Police In Georgia Arrest Dozens In Clash With Pro-EU Protesters

Sumaira FH Published November 29, 2024 | 11:54 PM

Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro-EU protesters

Police in Georgia arrested dozens of people overnight and early Friday in a violent crackdown on protests against the government's decision to delay EU membership talks

Tbilisi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Police in Georgia arrested dozens of people overnight and early Friday in a violent crackdown on protests against the government's decision to delay EU membership talks.

The Black Sea nation has been rocked by turmoil since the ruling party declared victory in October parliamentary elections that the pro-EU opposition decried as falsified.

On Thursday night and Friday morning, riot police deployed rubber bullets, tear gas and water cannons to disperse gatherings outside parliament in Tbilisi, beating peaceful protesters and journalists, an AFP reporter witnessed.

The interior ministry said 32 of its staff were injured and "43 individuals were detained by law enforcement for disobeying lawful police orders and for petty hooliganism".

Thousands of people took the streets after Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze of the ruling Georgian Dream party announced the Caucasus country would not pursue membership of the European Union until 2028.

The opposition has accused Georgian Dream of steering Tbilisi away from its long-held dream of joining the bloc and gravitating towards Russia.

Two politicians from the opposition Coalition for Change, Elene Khoshtaria and Nana Malashkhia, were reportedly injured during the protests.

Khoshtaria sustained a broken arm, while Malashkhia suffered a broken nose, the coalition said.

Prominent poet Zviad Ratiani was among those arrested, the PEN writers' association in Georgia said, demanding his immediate release.

Ukraine said Friday it was "disappointed" by Tbilisi's decision to pause EU accession talks, accusing the Georgian government of trying to "please Moscow".

Related Topics

Injured Prime Minister Police Interior Ministry Ukraine Moscow Water Russia Parliament European Union Tbilisi Georgia Peruvian Nuevo Sol October Gas From Government Allied Rental Modarba Opposition

Recent Stories

Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grindin ..

Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century

2 minutes ago
 CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

4 minutes ago
 Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastroph ..

Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods

4 minutes ago
 Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red ..

Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross

4 minutes ago
 Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing powe ..

Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay

2 minutes ago
 PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

2 minutes ago
Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Found ..

Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Foundation Day

2 minutes ago
 6 Tenancy Act violators arrested in search operati ..

6 Tenancy Act violators arrested in search operations

2 minutes ago
 PTI holds track record on attacking national insti ..

PTI holds track record on attacking national institutions:Irfan Siddique

2 minutes ago
 Integrated plan to equip SDMA with means to deal w ..

Integrated plan to equip SDMA with means to deal with emergent situation: AJK PM

2 minutes ago
 European Union officially lifts ban on PIA: CAA

European Union officially lifts ban on PIA: CAA

2 minutes ago
 IGP visits CMH Rawalpindi, inquire after injured p ..

IGP visits CMH Rawalpindi, inquire after injured personnel

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World