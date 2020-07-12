(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2020) Police officers in the German state of Baden-Wurttemberg are conducting a sustained search for a man armed with a bow, gun, and knife, Offenburg Police said in a statement on Sunday.

"A major search operation is currently underway to find an armed male. Police are warning people in the Oppenau region to stay at home. It is not yet possible to determine the psychological state of the armed man and whether he poses a threat," the police statement read.

Earlier on Sunday, police were informed of a suspicious male dressed in camouflage and carrying a bow and arrow.

Law enforcement officers responding to the call discovered that the individual was also in the possession of a knife and gun, although the suspect later fled into a forested area.

According to domestic media reports, more than 200 law enforcement officers are currently involved in the search, and police later said that the suspect is a 31-year-old German citizen with no fixed address.