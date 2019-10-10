BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) Police in the German city of Halle, where a 27-year-old neo-Nazi German citizen shot dead two people, lowered the level of threat, allowing residents to go outside.

Earlier in the day, Halle police said that Wednesday's attack left two people killed and two more injured. A hand grenade was also reportedly thrown at a Jewish cemetery.

Police have arrested the suspected gunman. Following the attack, police boosted security measures at train stations, airports and in synagogues across Germany.

"The level of danger to the population is no longer considered extreme. We maintain an increased presence in the area. You can return on the street again, the warnings are lifted," the police said on Twitter.

There are still some traffic disruptions in the city due to police action, they added.