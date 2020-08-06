UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police In Ivory Coast Fire Tear Gas To Disperse Pro-Ex President Demonstration - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 10:30 PM

Police in Ivory Coast Fire Tear Gas to Disperse Pro-Ex President Demonstration - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) The Ivorian police have fired tear gas in the coastal city of Abidjan to disperse a protest of supporters of former president Laurent Gbagbo who was banned from the upcoming presidential election, media in Ivory Coast reported on Thursday.

The Connectionivoirienne news outlet said the protest began spontaneously as protesters gathered in the morning and marched toward the electoral commission headquarters in the Cocody district. They demanded that Gbagbo be let participate in the election.

As the march was not an "authorized" one and resulted in severe traffic disruptions, police fired tear gas to disperse the protesters, according to the report.

Gbagbo served as the Ivorian president since 2000 until an election in 2010 saw the incumbent president, Alassane Ouattara, claim the victory.

Gbagbo refused to admit defeat and started five-month-long domestic unrest that claimed more than 3,000 lives in armed action.

Gbagbo was eventually subdued with the help of the French military and forces of the UN Mission in March and subsequently tried on charges of corruption, embezzlement and abuse of power in mid-2011. Later that year, he stood before the International Criminal Court (ICC) and was confronted with charges of war crimes during the months of the Ivorian political crisis.

In 2019, the ICC cleared Gbagbo of charges and he self-exiled in Belgium.

Related Topics

Election Corruption Protest Police ICC United Nations Traffic Abidjan Ivory Coast Belgium March Criminals Gas 2019 Media From Court

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED8.2 bn in market cap Thursday

6 minutes ago

CBUAE includes UAE Dirham as the first settlement ..

51 minutes ago

ADNIC reports AED189.7 million in H1 net profit

51 minutes ago

Ferozsons Laboratories Limited and HospitALL partn ..

1 hour ago

COVID-19 infection rates among UAE citizens increa ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan Al Mazrouei’s family donates AED1 million ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.