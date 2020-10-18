UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police In Lebanon Use Tear Gas At Protest Marking 1 Year Since Unrest Began

Sumaira FH 3 seconds ago Sun 18th October 2020 | 12:03 AM

Police in Lebanon Use Tear Gas at Protest Marking 1 Year Since Unrest Began

Police in Lebanon's capital Beirut on Saturday used tear gas against protesters who were marking the one-year anniversary of the uprising in the country, media reported

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2020) Police in Lebanon's capital Beirut on Saturday used tear gas against protesters who were marking the one-year anniversary of the uprising in the country, media reported.

According to national broadcaster Al-Jadeed, the tear gas was deployed outside Lebanon's central bank in Hamra street, where demonstrators had gathered to protest the dire economic situation.

Separately, citizens gathered in central Beirut's Martyr's Square where they unveiled a special torch monument to commemorate the movement, largely referred to as revolution. They lit the torch at 6:07 p.m. (15:07 GMT) to commemorate the victims of the Beirut port explosion in August this year, which killed around 200 people.

Other Lebanese cities also saw various gatherings and demonstrations with few incidents reported.

The mass uprising began on October 17, 2019, when the government announced it was exploring a host of new taxes to alleviate the dire economic demonstration, including a tax on WhatsApp calls.

Unaligned citizens from the civil society took to the streets across the country to protest endemic corruption and economic mismanagement as a result of a fractious sectarian political system.

The unrest led to the resignation of the government of Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri. The subsequent government, headed by Hassan Diab, was largely dogged by party alliances and patronage.

Hyperinflation has since seen the local currency shrink ten-fold and lead soaring unemployment and poverty.

Protests were interrupted by a nationwide lockdown due to the pandemic but anti-regime protests have continued sporadically across the country.

Related Topics

Corruption Prime Minister Protest Police Civil Society Bank Beirut Lead Lebanon August October Gas 2019 Media From Government WhatsApp P

Recent Stories

UN chief calls for solidarity with world's poor in ..

7 minutes ago

'I'm disgusted with Nawaz Sharif's past': Aitzaz A ..

7 minutes ago

Opposition demonstrated undemocratic attitude: Faw ..

30 minutes ago

Anti-Trump women's rallies draw thousands

30 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif was speaking in Indian tone: Asad Ume ..

30 minutes ago

Azerbaijan vows retaliation for deadly strike on c ..

3 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.