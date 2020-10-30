UrduPoint.com
Police In Lebanon's Beirut Disperse Protesters In Front Of French Embassy With Tear Gas

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 06:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) Lebanese law enforcement officers have used tear gas to disperse demonstrators who gathered in front of the French embassy in Beirut, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday.

According to the Sputnik correspondent, clashes between protesters and the police began after the official part of an unsanctioned action, partially organized by the pan-Islamist Hizb ut-Tahrir political party (banned in Russia), which called for the demonstrators to refrain from violence during the action. 

The police began to disperse crowds after some of the protesters attempted to break through to the building of the French embassy by ripping off the barbed wire, and started to throw rocks at security forces.

Participants of the rally went into hiding in adjacent streets, while the police troops surrounded the area.

As for now, the situation is under police control, the Sputnik correspondent reported.

The protest came among many others manifestations of condemnation worldwide by Muslims of the stance on islam promoted by French President Emmanuel Macron, who had expressed support to use of religious caricatures depicting Islamic prophet Mohammad after the brutal killing of a French history teacher in Paris suburbs on October 16.

