UrduPoint.com

Police In North Carolina Responding To Shooting At Shopping Mall - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 02:50 AM

Police in North Carolina Responding to Shooting at Shopping Mall - Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2021) Police are responding to a shooting at a shopping mall in the city of Durham, North Carolina in which at least one person was reportedly shot, a Durham Police Department spokesperson told Sputnik.

"Yes," the spokesperson said on Friday when asked to confirm reports that police were responding to a shooting at the Southpoint Mall in Durham.

Local media outlets cited city officials as saying that at least one person was shot in the incident.

The spokesperson said he did not yet have additional information to provide about the shooting, which occurred on one of the busiest shopping days in the US, Black Friday.

Video footage on social media showed shoppers running through the shopping mall in panic. Other footage on social media showed police officers escorting shoppers out of the mall.

Related Topics

Police Social Media Durham Media

Recent Stories

UAE suspends entry of travellers from South Africa ..

UAE suspends entry of travellers from South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, ..

2 hours ago
 Mohammed Al Sharqi attends group wedding for 104 E ..

Mohammed Al Sharqi attends group wedding for 104 Emiratis

5 hours ago
 GCC region at the heart of the future of esports: ..

GCC region at the heart of the future of esports: GMIS

5 hours ago
 Generation Future Conference at GMIS Week empowers ..

Generation Future Conference at GMIS Week empowers youth to make their mark in f ..

5 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed attends 50-couple group wedding i ..

Hamdan bin Zayed attends 50-couple group wedding in Al Dhafra

6 hours ago
 Masdar signs agreement to develop Armeniaâ€™s larg ..

Masdar signs agreement to develop Armeniaâ€™s largest solar power plant

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.