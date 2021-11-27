Police in North Carolina Responding to Shooting at Shopping Mall - Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2021) Police are responding to a shooting at a shopping mall in the city of Durham, North Carolina in which at least one person was reportedly shot, a Durham Police Department spokesperson told Sputnik.

"Yes," the spokesperson said on Friday when asked to confirm reports that police were responding to a shooting at the Southpoint Mall in Durham.

Local media outlets cited city officials as saying that at least one person was shot in the incident.

The spokesperson said he did not yet have additional information to provide about the shooting, which occurred on one of the busiest shopping days in the US, Black Friday.

Video footage on social media showed shoppers running through the shopping mall in panic. Other footage on social media showed police officers escorting shoppers out of the mall.