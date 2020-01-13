UrduPoint.com
Police In Northern China Shoot Dead Man Holding 3 People Hostage - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 07:40 AM

Police in Northern China Shoot Dead Man Holding 3 People Hostage - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) Police officers in the autonomous Chinese region of Inner Mongolia in the north of the country have shot dead an armed man who was holding three people hostage, the Xinhua news agency reported, citing local police.

The incident occurred on Sunday morning at about 11.00 a.m.

(03:00 GMT) in the town of Hohhot, when the man armed with improvised firearms took three people hostage.

The media outlet added that the suspect threatened to shoot hostages and set off an explosive device. Around 07.15 p.m. (11:15 GMT), the police opened fire, the suspect was killed on the spot. Law enforcement officers neutralized the explosives, the hostages were not injured.

The suspect's motives have not yet been reported, an investigation is underway.

