Police in Novosibirsk Detained 20 Participants of Unauthorized Anti-War Protest

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NOVOSIBIRSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) Law enforcement troops in the southern Russian city of Novosibirsk detained 20 participants of an unauthorized protest against Russia's military operation in Ukraine, the regional government said on Friday.

"In the Novosibirsk Region, law enforcement agencies detained 20 participants of uncoordinated public events on 24.02.2022. Warnings were issued to all, and eight protocols on administrative offenses infringing on public order were issued for active participants," the government said in a statement.

According to the authorities, demonstrations have not been coordinated in line with the legal procedure so their holding was unauthorized.

"The participants of these actions contribute to the destabilization of the situation in society, which is especially unacceptable at the moment, they will be punished in accordance with the current legislation," the statement read.

Protests against the operation in Ukraine took place in large Russian cities on Thursday. The authorities warned against potential new actions.