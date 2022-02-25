UrduPoint.com

Police In Novosibirsk Detained 20 Participants Of Unauthorized Anti-War Protest

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2022 | 11:30 AM

Police in Novosibirsk Detained 20 Participants of Unauthorized Anti-War Protest

NOVOSIBIRSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) Law enforcement troops in the southern Russian city of Novosibirsk detained 20 participants of an unauthorized protest against Russia's military operation in Ukraine, the regional government said on Friday.

"In the Novosibirsk Region, law enforcement agencies detained 20 participants of uncoordinated public events on 24.02.2022. Warnings were issued to all, and eight protocols on administrative offenses infringing on public order were issued for active participants," the government said in a statement.

According to the authorities, demonstrations have not been coordinated in line with the legal procedure so their holding was unauthorized.

"The participants of these actions contribute to the destabilization of the situation in society, which is especially unacceptable at the moment, they will be punished in accordance with the current legislation," the statement read.

Protests against the operation in Ukraine took place in large Russian cities on Thursday. The authorities warned against potential new actions.

Related Topics

Protest Ukraine Russia Novosibirsk All Government

Recent Stories

'Ukraine left alone to fight Russia' says Presiden ..

'Ukraine left alone to fight Russia' says President Zelensky

1 hour ago
 Govt working on safe evacuation of all Pakistanis ..

Govt working on safe evacuation of all Pakistanis in Ukraine: Dr.Noel Israel

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th February 2022

2 hours ago
 PM Imran meets Russian President Putin

PM Imran meets Russian President Putin

16 hours ago
 Security forces kill six terrorists in North Wazir ..

Security forces kill six terrorists in North Waziristan

16 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>