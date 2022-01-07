UrduPoint.com

Police In Nur-Sultan Deny Reports Of Attempts To Smuggle Weapons Into City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 07, 2022 | 11:10 AM

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) SULTAN, January 7 (Sputnik) - The police department of Kazakhstan's capital denied on Friday reports about attempts to smuggle arms into Nur-Sultan.

Earlier in the day, Kazakh media reported that the police thwarted several attempts to smuggle firearms into the capital.

"The information above is untrue... The situation in the city is stable and is fully under control," the city police said in a press statement.

