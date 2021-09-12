Police in Paris Arrest Over 100 Protesters Against Health Passes - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2021) The French police have arrested more than 100 people during the protests against health passes in Paris, French media reported on Sunday.

On Saturday, Paris witnessed another demonstration against health passes that marked the ninth weekend of nationwide protests in a row. The law enforcement had to use tear gas in order to stop clashes between the police and protesters.

The police arrested 104 demonstrators, while 187 protesters were fined, the BFMTV broadcaster reported, citing the police.

According to the French interior ministry, over 120,000 people took part in the Saturday demonstrations across the country and 19,000 in Paris alone.

In July, President Emmanuel Macron announced a number of restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19, including the mandatory use of health passes ” indicating either immunity against COVID-19 or a negative PCR test - in bars, restaurants, airplanes and long-distance trains starting from August.