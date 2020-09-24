UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police In Riot Gear Clash With Protesters In Louisville After Breonna Taylor Announcement

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 01:30 AM

Police in Riot Gear Clash With Protesters in Louisville After Breonna Taylor Announcement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) news footage on Wednesday showed a clash between large groups of law enforcement officers and protesters in Louisville, Kentucky, hours after the state Attorney General announced no criminal charges will be sought against police officers involved in the killing of African-American woman Breonna Taylor in March.

Police officers were seen firing rubber bullets at the crowd of demonstrators and detaining at least ten protesters.

Related Topics

Firing Police Louisville March Criminals Women

Recent Stories

UAE stresses commitment to supporting efforts to r ..

3 hours ago

Rehman Malik appeals UN to send peace mission to h ..

49 minutes ago

Unveiling Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: Fan Favorite Feat ..

3 hours ago

Emirati aid ship arrives in Beirut

3 hours ago

US Energy Executives Do Not See Much Recovery Left ..

49 minutes ago

Indian official lists five areas of engagement wit ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.