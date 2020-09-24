Police In Riot Gear Clash With Protesters In Louisville After Breonna Taylor Announcement
Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 01:30 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) news footage on Wednesday showed a clash between large groups of law enforcement officers and protesters in Louisville, Kentucky, hours after the state Attorney General announced no criminal charges will be sought against police officers involved in the killing of African-American woman Breonna Taylor in March.
Police officers were seen firing rubber bullets at the crowd of demonstrators and detaining at least ten protesters.