Police in riot-hit New Caledonia shoot man dead after Macron visit

Noumea, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) A policeman in riot-hit New Caledonia killed a man on Friday after being attacked by protesters, as President Emmanuel Macron warned against the French Pacific territory turning into a new "Wild West."

The latest fatality was a blow to hopes for calm after Macron's visit which some officials had seen as heralding an end to more than a week of violence that has now killed seven people.

Macron flew on Thursday to the southwest Pacific archipelago, located some 17,000 kilometres (10,600 miles) from mainland France, in an urgent bid to defuse a swelling political crisis over voting reform.

The killing of a 48-year-old man by police on Friday took the death toll from the unrest to seven, including two gendarmes.

This was the first time that a civilian had been killed by a member of law enforcement since riots broke out on May 13.

A police officer and his colleague were "physically attacked by a group of around 15 individuals" in Dumbea just outside the capital Noumea, forcing him to draw his weapon, said prosecutor Yves Dupas.

"In circumstances that have yet to be determined, the officer is said to have fired a shot from his service weapon to extricate himself from the physical altercation," Dupas said in a statement.

"Initial findings show traces of blows to the officers' faces," the statement said.

The officer who fired the shots was taken into custody, the prosecutor said, adding that a probe into voluntary manslaughter by a person in authority was launched. Such legal moves are usually automatic in France when a policeman kills an individual.