MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2020) Police in the Scottish city of Glasgow are responding to an assault on Sunday outside a city center hotel less than one mile from the scene of an attack on Friday that saw a knifeman stab six people before being shot dead by law enforcement officers.

"INCIDENT, ARGYLE STREET We can confirm that we were called at 12.

10pm [11:10 GMT] on Sun 28 June, to a report of an assault in Argyle Street, Glasgow. Officers are currently at the scene. We believe this was a targeted assault and we do not believe there is a threat to the wider public," Glasgow City Centre Police wrote on Twitter.

According to the Glasgow Times newspaper, a man was seen by eyewitnesses leaving a Premier Inn hotel covered in blood. Law enforcement officers have cordoned off the area.