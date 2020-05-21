UrduPoint.com
Police In Sri Lanka Arrest 6 People After Deadly Stampede Over Aid In Maligawatte

Police in Sri Lanka Arrest 6 People After Deadly Stampede Over Aid in Maligawatte

Police in Sri Lanka said on Thursday they had arrested six people a stampede in the Maligawatte suburb of the Lankan capital of Colombo that has left three people killed and nine others injured

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) Police in Sri Lanka said on Thursday they had arrested six people a stampede in the Maligawatte suburb of the Lankan capital of Colombo that has left three people killed and nine others injured.

"Six people have been arrested from Maligawatte," Police Spokesperson Jaliya Senaratne said, as quoted by the news 1st broadcaster.

According to the report, three women were trampled to death and nine others were hospitalized with injuries.

Head Nurse of the National Hospital Pushpa Soysa told News 1st that four of the nine victims were in emergency unit.

The deadly stampede reportedly occurred in a private house where a businessman was giving away donations to people who lost income due to the coronavirus pandemic.

