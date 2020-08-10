UrduPoint.com
Police In US City Of Louisville Crack Down On Protest Caravans - Law Enforcement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Law enforcement officials in the US city of Louisville, Kentucky have announced a crackdown on protest caravans that have demanded justice for a 26-year-old African-American woman who was shot dead by city police earlier this year.

The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) made the announcement on Sunday evening, citing an increasing number of violent outbreaks that have taken place on the sides of the protests, which have been held nightly for more than two months.

"Due to ongoing safety concerns and an increase in aggressive behavior over the past week, including several incidents Saturday night, LMPD has determined the protest caravans cannot continue as they have been," law enforcement officials wrote on Twitter.

According to the new rules, pedestrians must remain on the sidewalk at all times and motor vehicles or people must not block city intersections. Police warned that those who violate the new regulations may be arrested or fined.

The United States has been hit by a wave of civil rights protests that have continued for more than two months following the May 25 police killing of George Floyd, an unarmed African-American male, in the city of Minneapolis.

In Louisville, protesters have also demanded justice for Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old African-American first responder, who was shot dead by Louisville police this past March after law enforcement officers conducted a no-knock search warrant of her apartment.

