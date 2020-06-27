UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police In US City Of Richmond Arrest 6 During Clashes At Confederate General Statue

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 10:55 PM

Police in US City of Richmond Arrest 6 During Clashes at Confederate General Statue

Law enforcement officers in the US city of Richmond, Virginia have arrested six protesters during violent clashes that broke out at a statue commemorating Confederate General Robert E. Lee, according to a police statement on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2020) Law enforcement officers in the US city of Richmond, Virginia have arrested six protesters during violent clashes that broke out at a statue commemorating Confederate General Robert E. Lee, according to a police statement on Saturday.

The clashes broke out at 22:17 local time on Friday [02:17 GMT on Saturday] as protesters began firing paintballs at law enforcement officers who had declared an unlawful assembly.

"In addition to paintballs, crowd begins throwing other hard objects. 6 arrests made: 5 adults and 1 juvenile," the Richmond Police statement read.

The charges against those detained include unlawful assembly, obstruction of justice, and assault of an officer, according to the statement.

On June 4, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced plans to remove the monument commemorating General Lee. A state court judge in Richmond later issued a temporary injunction blocking the removal of the statue, and this injunction was extended indefinitely on June 18.

Statues have become a major target for civil rights protesters in the United States, who have taken to the streets following the death of George Floyd, an African-American male, in the custody of Minneapolis police officers on May 25.

Earlier this week, parts of a Confederate monument on Capitol grounds in Raleigh, North Carolina, were removed on the orders of Governor Roy Cooper.

Related Topics

Assembly Firing Police Governor Richmond Northam Male George Virginia Raleigh Minneapolis United States May June Court

Recent Stories

Infinix Announces Exciting New Prices for Smart 4

1 hour ago

Taliban Refutes Reports on Russia's Alleged Role i ..

2 minutes ago

Swat police crackdown on one wheeling, minor motor ..

2 minutes ago

KP Chief Minister condoles demise of mother of MPA ..

2 minutes ago

Anti Corruption Establishment seals market in Sial ..

22 minutes ago

Automatic PCR machine inaugurated

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.