Police in US Miami-Dade County Begin Ticketing People Without Masks in Public - Mayor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) Residents of Miami-Dade County, the epicenter of a novel coronavirus spike in Florida, can expect citations from police if they appear in public without wearing a facemask, Mayor Carlos Gimenez said in an interview with the Washington Post.

"We've already ticketed over 100 people and ... something like 40 businesses and we've closed some businesses for not adhering to the rules," Gimenez said on Thursday.

The crackdown follows a madate approved for Miami-Dade, comprised of 34 Florida municipalities including the city of Miami, that extended a mask requirement to people outdoors that was also strengthened by additional mandate to begin ticketing people who do not comply, Gimenez added.

On Thursday, Florida's Department of Health reported 10,249 additional novel coronavirus cases, bringing the state's known total to 389,868.

The authorities reported 173 new deaths, which increased the statewide virus-related death toll to 5,518.