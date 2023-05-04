Police in US State of Georgia Continue Search for Suspect in Atlanta Shooting - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) Police in the US state of Georgia are continuing to search for the suspect in a shooting in Atlanta on Wednesday that left one person dead and four others injured, the Cobb County Police Department said in a statement via social media.

"Cobb officers continue to assist in the search for Atlanta's shooting suspect. Suspect has not been located yet," the statement said on Wednesday.

The Atlanta Police Department identified the suspect as Deion Patterson, providing a picture of the 24-year-old male.

Police advised not to approach Patterson, characterizing him as armed and dangerous.

Patterson allegedly opened fire in the waiting room of a Midtown Atlanta medical center. All of the victims were women; three of them remain in critical condition while the fourth one is now stable, the hospital said.

Patterson's family has been cooperative with law enforcement following the shooting, police said.

Patterson is a US Coast Guard veteran, having been discharged from active duty in January. The Coast Guard said it is working with Georgia law enforcement on the incident.