UrduPoint.com

Police In US State Of Georgia Continue Search For Suspect In Atlanta Shooting - Statement

Faizan Hashmi Published May 04, 2023 | 03:10 AM

Police in US State of Georgia Continue Search for Suspect in Atlanta Shooting - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023)   Police in the US state of Georgia are continuing to search for the suspect in a shooting in Atlanta on Wednesday that left one person dead and four others injured, the Cobb County Police Department said in a statement via social media.

"Cobb officers continue to assist in the search for Atlanta's shooting suspect. Suspect has not been located yet," the statement said on Wednesday.

The Atlanta Police Department identified the suspect as Deion Patterson, providing a picture of the 24-year-old male.

Police advised not to approach Patterson, characterizing him as armed and dangerous.

Patterson allegedly opened fire in the waiting room of a Midtown Atlanta medical center. All of the victims were women; three of them remain in critical condition while the fourth one is now stable, the hospital said.

Patterson's family has been cooperative with law enforcement following the shooting, police said.

Patterson is a US Coast Guard veteran, having been discharged from active duty in January. The Coast Guard said it is working with Georgia law enforcement on the incident.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Fire Police Social Media Male Atlanta Georgia January Family All From

Recent Stories

CBUAE raises base rate at 25 basis points

CBUAE raises base rate at 25 basis points

3 hours ago
 U.S. Federal Reserve hikes interest rates by 25 ba ..

U.S. Federal Reserve hikes interest rates by 25 basis points

3 hours ago
 Russian Investigative Committee Opens Criminal Cas ..

Russian Investigative Committee Opens Criminal Case After Drone Attack on Kremli ..

3 hours ago
 Peru's Authorities Likely Violated Human Rights Du ..

Peru's Authorities Likely Violated Human Rights During Protests Last Year - Watc ..

3 hours ago
 Reconciliation policy doesn't allow democracy to f ..

Reconciliation policy doesn't allow democracy to flourish: Fazal Ur Rehman

3 hours ago
 Who is Ajay Banga, the next president of the World ..

Who is Ajay Banga, the next president of the World Bank?

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.