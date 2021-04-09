Police in US State of Maryland Arrest Pentagon Officer in Connection With Fatal Shooting

Takoma Park, Maryland, police said in a statement on Friday that they have arrested a US Defense Department officer in connection with a fatal shooting

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) Takoma Park, Maryland, police said in a statement on Friday that they have arrested a US Defense Department officer in connection with a fatal shooting.

"On Thursday, April 8, 2021, the Takoma Park Police Department obtained an arrest warrant charging David Hall Dixon...

with two counts of Second Degree Murder, two counts of use of a Handgun in Commission of a Felony and Reckless Endangerment in the murder," the statement said.

Dixon has also been charged with attempted second degree murder in the assault against another man, the statement said.

"Mr. Dixon was taken into custody this morning without incident. He is currently being processed," the statement added.

The incident occurred Wednesday morning not far from Washington, DC, according to the statement.