Police In US State Of Maryland Say More Than 100 Arrested At 'Unruly' Motor Rally

Mon 28th September 2020 | 11:20 AM

Police in US State of Maryland Say More Than 100 Arrested at 'Unruly' Motor Rally

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) US law enforcement officers in Ocean City, Maryland made more than 100 arrests at an "unruly" pop-up motor rally over the weekend after participants became destructive, according to a statement issued by the Ocean City Police Department.

"More than one hundred participants of the weekend pop-up rally were arrested and charged with various criminal and traffic offenses. Despite experiencing minor issues during the day, hundreds of participants became unruly and destructive in the evening hours," the statement read.

According to the city's police chief Ross Buzzuro, law enforcement officers had no choice but to intervene and make the arrests.

"Unfortunately, the disorderly behavior and unruly crowds left no choice but to shift our philosophy and take additional steps to protect our officers and our community," Buzzuro was quoted as saying in the statement.

A Maryland state trooper was knocked unconscious and suffered lacerations to his head while attempting to arrest a fleeing suspect on Saturday evening, law enforcement officials informed Baltimore-based news affiliates.

The Ocean City Police Department had warned that speed limits would be reduced and fines for traffic violations increased ahead of the annual rally.

